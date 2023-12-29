US: Colorado mother on the run after allegedly killing two of her children

Police in Colorado are actively searching for Kimberlee Singler, a 35-year-old mother suspected of killing two of her children and injuring the third. Singler is accused of providing false information about a burglary at her home, leading to the discovery of the killed children.

Responding to a 911 call reporting a burglary on December 19, Colorado Springs police found Singler and her 11-year-old daughter injured. Tragically, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy were found dead. Further investigation revealed that the initial burglary report was "unfounded."

Warrant and charges issued

A warrant has been issued for Singler on charges including four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, three counts of child abuse, and one count of assault. The arrest warrant's details are currently sealed under a court order, and a $10 million bond has been set.

While the specifics of the arrest warrant remain undisclosed, Singler is facing severe charges related to the alleged murder of her children and the attempted murder of her injured daughter. The court order to seal details indicates the sensitivity and complexity of the ongoing investigation.

Also watch | US: Nikki Haley admits civil war was 'about slavery' amidst criticism Despite the tragic events, Singler's 11-year-old daughter is reported to be recovering and safe in the Colorado Springs area. The police have not disclosed the extent of the injuries sustained by Singler and her surviving child during the incident.