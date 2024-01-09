LIVE TV
ugc_banner

US citizen detained in Russia on drug charges which carry up to 20 years in prison

Moscow, Russia Edited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Jan 09, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
main img

File photo of Robert Woodland Romanov. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The incident can further escalate tensions between the United States and Russia, as Washington has already been pressing Moscow to release jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich 

An American citizen on Tuesday (Jan 9) was arrested on drug charges in Russia, the press service of the Moscow courts reported.  The mentioned charges can carry up to 20 years in prison. 

So far, details related to the case have not been revealed by Mosocw court, but as per the Russian media, the name of the accused matches that of a US citizen interviewed by the popular daily Komsomolskaya Pravda in 2020 - who was Robert Woodland Romanov. 

The report mentioned that the Ostankino District Court ruled on Saturday to hold him in detention for two months on charges of preparing to engage in illegal drug trafficking pending an official investigation. 

trending now

The 2020 interview contained details about his personal life. He said in the interview that he was born in the Perm region in the Ural Mountains in 1991, and was adopted by an American couple when he was two. 

He said that he travelled to Russia to find his Russian mother and eventually met her in a TV show in Moscow. 

The man informed Komsomolskaya Pravda that he enjoyed living in Russia and planned to relocate there. 

He also said in the interview that he moved to the town of Dolgoprudny, just outside of Moscow, and worked as an English teacher at a local school. 

The incident can further escalate tensions between the United States and Russia, as Washington has already been pressing Moscow to release jailed Americans Paul Whelan and Evan Gershkovich. 

Gershkovich was detained in March while reporting in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg, which is about 2,000 kilometres east of Moscow and has remained behind bars ever since. He is a Wall Street Journal reporter, and the media house has denied all the accusations. 

Meanwhile, Whelan has been jailed in Russia since his December 2018 arrest on espionage-related charges. He is a corporate security executive from Michigan. 

The US has said that both have been wrongfully detained. 

(With inputs from agencies) 

author

Srishti Singh Sisodia

Srishti Singh Sisodia is a digital journalist at WION and majorly writes on world politics. She is a die-hard FCBarcelona fan. She follows world sports and likes to write about football, cricket and tennis. She also covers health-related stories extensively to inform common people about diseases, and their impacts. 

RELATED

US: Secret tunnel found under Brooklyn synagogue, wild riot breaks out as police make arrests. Video

Meet Gabriel Attal: New French PM is charismatic, openly gay and youngest ever to hold office at 34

Watch: Journalist in Canada arrested after he questions deputy PM, Elon Musk reacts