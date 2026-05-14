A US jury convicted a man named "Harry" Lu Jianwang for his role in running a clandestine Chinese "police station" in New York as part of a campaign to monitor US-based dissidents. Lu and another man, Chen Jinping, were arrested in April 2023 and accused of operating the secret police station, which operated from an office building, on behalf of China's Ministry of Public Security. Canada and several European governments have cracked down on similar "police stations," whose existence was first revealed by Spain-based rights group Safeguard Defenders. Now, they face up to 30 years in prison for acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government in setting up and running the "overseas police station" in Manhattan's Chinatown, the Justice Department said in a statement.

FBI agents first searched the outpost in October 2022 and found a blue banner reading "Fuzhou Police Overseas Service Station, New York, USA," referring to a city in southeastern China. "The New York police station was part of a global initiative by the MPS (Ministry of Public Security) to establish overseas police service stations all over the world," the Justice Department said.

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According to Safeguard Defenders, the stations have been involved in pressuringChinesenationals to return home to face criminal charges. "Lu Jianwang used a police station in New York City to target PRC (People's Republic of China) dissidents in furtherance of the Chinese government's political agenda," said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James C Barnacle Jr. "Lu was tasked by his MPS handler with collecting information on behalf of the Chinese government, such as locating a pro-democracy advocate who had fled from China and moved to the US," it added.

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