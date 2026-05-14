China claims Taiwan under its "one-China" principle, aiming for reunification and viewing independence efforts as illegal. Taiwan, however, functions as a sovereign state, refusing to be ruled by Beijing. Taiwan is located within the "first island chain," a string of US-friendly territories essential for checking China’s naval expansion in the Pacific. Taiwan also dominates the global supply chain for advanced computer chips, with the TSMC company alone producing over half of the world's market. Control of this industry is vital to both nations' economies.

But under President Xi, China has increased military exercises around the island, while the US has now committed arms sale. While China wants US to stay away from its neighbourhood, America wants to cosy up with Tapei to keep an eye in the South Asian region - thus making it a thorny issue.