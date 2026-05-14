LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Xi wants China-US to transcend 'Thucydides Trap': What the term means and what are its origins | WION Decodes

Xi wants China-US to transcend 'Thucydides Trap': What the term means and what are its origins | WION Decodes

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: May 14, 2026, 11:25 IST | Updated: May 14, 2026, 11:25 IST

Xi Jinping invoked the “Thucydides Trap” during talks with Donald Trump in Beijing, urging both nations to avoid conflict over Taiwan and manage rising US-China tensions through cooperation and stability.

Xi Jinping says China and the US must transcend 'Thucydides Trap'
1 / 5

Xi Jinping says China and the US must transcend 'Thucydides Trap'

In the bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping said that “China and the US must transcend the ‘Thucydides Trap’.” While warning the American counterpart on Taiwan, Jinping referenced an ancient Greek historian to express his hope that the US and China can avoid conflict. Xi said the world is at a crossroads marked by turbulence and uncertainty, and questioned whether both countries could work together to bring greater stability to the world.

Origins of the word and its definition
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Origins of the word and its definition

The term “Thucydides Trap” was coined by Harvard professor Graham Allison in 2015 and is derived from ancient Greek historian Thucydides’ account of the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta. Thucydides wrote: “It was the rise of Athens, and the fear that rise engendered in Sparta, that made war inevitable.” The Peloponnesian War (431–404 BC) was nearly 30-year conflict in ancient Greece fought between the Athenian-led Delian League and the Spartan-led Peloponnesian League for dominance. The phrase refers to the dangerous tension that emerges when a rising power threatens to displace an established global power.

What it means in International relations and geopolitics?
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What it means in International relations and geopolitics?

According to Graham Allison’s study, there were 16 instances in the past 500 years where a rising power challenged a ruling power, and 12 of those cases ended in war. The concept now used in foreign policy and strategic studies explains how structural tensions, and not necessarily a single event can push nations toward conflict. However, Allison has also argued that war is not inevitable, pointing out that four historical cases avoided conflict through diplomacy, strategic management and cooperation.

Current context: US-China relations vis-à-vis Taiwan
4 / 5

Current context: US-China relations vis-à-vis Taiwan

The concept is now frequently applied to the US-China relationship and Xi himself has used it. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has repeatedly warned Washington against arms sales and military support to Taipei. During the Beijing summit, Xi cautioned Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could push China and the US toward clashes or even conflict, putting bilateral ties in jeopardy. Despite the tensions, Xi stressed that safeguarding peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait remains the biggest common denominator between the two countries. Using this term Xi wants US to understand that it is in the greater good of the global stability that both sides avoid confrontation on Taiwan.

Why is Taiwan a thorny issue between US and China
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Why is Taiwan a thorny issue between US and China

China claims Taiwan under its "one-China" principle, aiming for reunification and viewing independence efforts as illegal. Taiwan, however, functions as a sovereign state, refusing to be ruled by Beijing. Taiwan is located within the "first island chain," a string of US-friendly territories essential for checking China’s naval expansion in the Pacific. Taiwan also dominates the global supply chain for advanced computer chips, with the TSMC company alone producing over half of the world's market. Control of this industry is vital to both nations' economies.

But under President Xi, China has increased military exercises around the island, while the US has now committed arms sale. While China wants US to stay away from its neighbourhood, America wants to cosy up with Tapei to keep an eye in the South Asian region - thus making it a thorny issue.

Trending Photo

Xi wants China-US to transcend 'Thucydides Trap': What the term means and what are its origins | WION Decodes
5

Xi wants China-US to transcend 'Thucydides Trap': What the term means and what are its origins | WION Decodes

Irony strikes! Solar Impulse 2, the plane that flew around the world on sunlight crashes after electrical failure | In Pics
6

Irony strikes! Solar Impulse 2, the plane that flew around the world on sunlight crashes after electrical failure | In Pics

Day 2 at Cannes Film Festival 2026 | Vin Diesel's tears, Fast forever, glamour and head-turning moments
7

Day 2 at Cannes Film Festival 2026 | Vin Diesel's tears, Fast forever, glamour and head-turning moments

State Opening of Parliament 2026: Unusual traditions at the British ceremony
7

State Opening of Parliament 2026: Unusual traditions at the British ceremony

Would you pay to spend a night behind bars? Hyderabad’s unique ‘jail experience’
6

Would you pay to spend a night behind bars? Hyderabad’s unique ‘jail experience’