US citizen arrested in Russia over drug dealing charges

A former United States paratrooper and musician was arrested, on Sunday (June 11), in the Russian capital city of Moscow. He is reported to be in custody at least for two months pending a possible trial. What do we know about the court appearance? Khamovniki District Court of Moscow has said that the name of the American citizen is Michael Travis Leake, the spelling of his name has since been disputed. The 51-year-old was described as a “former paratrooper and musician” and accused of running a drug dealing business.

He was seen on Russian state television locked in a metal cage. Meanwhile, REN TV has previously shown an image of him being detained on June 6 in Moscow, lying on the floor in his underpants and a t-shirt with his hands restrained behind his back, reported Reuters. The US citizen was reportedly presented in the court on June 10.

Also read | Evan Gershkovich: US journalist arrested in Russia on charges of espionage denied bail

In a statement, Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction said, “On June 10, 2023, Moscow's Khamovniki District Court took a measure of restraint against a US citizen.” The message on Telegram added, “The former paratrooper and a musician, who is accused of running a drug dealing business involving young people, will remain in custody until Aug. 6, 2023.”

According to Russian media reports, if convicted, the 51-year-old could face 12 years in prison. The suspicious substance was found at Leake’s apartment, reported REN TV. What do we know about the US citizen and his arrest? As per media reports, the US citizen had been living in Russia for some years now. Notably, Leake’s arrest comes amid deteriorating relations between Moscow and Washington as Russia has arrested several US citizens recently.

Also read | Brittney Griner breaks silence on return from Russia, to play in WNBA in 2023

Washington has also accused Moscow of arbitrary detentions of US citizens for use as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russians jailed in the United States. It was not immediately clear if Leake had access to legal counsel.

An anonymous source told Reuters, that the rock group that Leake was a part of had not played a concert since 2019. Additionally, when the US citizen first came to Moscow he worked as an English teacher and helped translate songs for Russian bands, reported Reuters. How has the US responded to the arrest? A US state department spokesperson said they are aware of the arrest but did not reveal any further details citing privacy concerns. “We are aware of reports of the recent arrest of a US citizen in Moscow. When a US citizen is detained overseas, the department pursues consular access as soon as possible and works to provide all appropriate consular assistance.”

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE