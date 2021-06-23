US, China discuss possible meeting of secretary of state, Chinese foreign minister: Report

The United States and China are discussing a possible meeting of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a G20 meet in Italy next week, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday citing people briefed on the talks.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has also informed counterparts in Beijing that it would like Wendy Sherman, deputy secretary of state, to visit China over the summer, the newspaper said.

According to the British newspaper's report, the White House has also held preliminary internal discussions about sending Blinken or Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, to China later this year. A move that could set the stage for Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping to hold a bilateral summit on the margins of the G20 leaders meeting in Rome in October.

Relations between the two nations have recently been particularly turbulent with US President Joe Biden ordering an enquiry into the Coronavirus origins.

US's decision to significantly step up engagement with China comes after months of talks between the country and its allies on Beijing, and how to better address various concerns these nations share over China. Many of these talks produced some tough joint statements.

In the recently held G7 summit in the UK, The Group of Seven rich nations pledged to tackle China's growing influence, singling out China in their communique over human rights in Xinjiang and demanding freedoms and a high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong.

The nations also agreed to launch the Build Back Better World" (B3W) project, a plan that counter’s Chinese Belt and Road initiative, and is an attempt to build infrastructure in poorer nations.

Recently, Beijing also accused the United States of threatening peace and stability, after a US warship again sailed through the sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China. This was the second such sailing, which according to the US was a "routine Taiwan Strait transit" done as per international law.

