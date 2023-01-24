US Capitol riots: Four Oath Keepers and rioter who posed with feet on Pelosi’s desk found guilty

A US jury convicted four members of the far-right military group Oath Keepers on Monday of sedition in taking part on January 06, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The four individuals include Roberto Minuta, Joseph Hackett, David Moerschel and Edward Vallejo who conspired against the US government by blocking Joe Biden’s victory.

Similarly, in a separate courtroom in Washington, Richard Barnett, the man who was captured with his feet on a desk in US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office has also been convicted of disrupting Congress and other crimes.

The 68-year-old man became one of the faces of the January 06 attack pictures. His picture displayed him leaning back in a chair propping his boots on the desk of one of the most powerful politicians in Congress, Pelosi.

Barnett was convicted of eight counts including Congress’s certification of the election, illegally entering the Capitol and more. He joined Trump’s supporters in crashing through the Capitol’s offices and halls to shut down the legislature.

Though, Barnett was not accused of conspiring against the government.

According to the court filing, he said, “I put a quarter on her desk even though she ain't f...ing worth it.”

He faces in total up to 47 years in prison.

Monday’s verdict comes two months after the conviction of two January 06 Oath Keepers for seditious conspiracy.

Until now, amongst thousands of people who participated in what was called an insurrection to keep Trump in the White House, some 530 have been found guilty or pleaded guilty.

Over 950 individuals have been arrested for taking part in the riot, most on lessers charges of illegally entering the Capitol and causing property damages.

Additionally, 280 individuals have been charged with assaulting law enforcement officers and some 50 with high conspiracy crimes.

(With inputs from agencies)