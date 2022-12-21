US, Canada experience freezing temperatures, forecast service warns it'll cause frostbite in five mins

Holiday plans are battling or are set to suffer the brunt of bad weather as the United States and Canada experience freezing temperatures.

In America as per the Guardian close to 50 million are currently under winter storm watches, alerts and warnings, while another 50 million are under a winter chill alert.

Watch | Snowstorm strikes Canada's Vancouver, halting traffic and flights

With a burst of Arctic air settling over some states the situation is expected to worsen, and it might even turn deadly. NWS Prediction Center in a forecast on Twitter said that "Many will experience MUCH below average temps this week, ~20-30° or more below. Keep in mind, the wind chill will make it feel even colder than this!".

We've got chills just looking at this forecast



⬇️ This shows high temps Tue-Sun, the color represents the departure from average. Many will experience MUCH below average temps this week, ~20-30° or more below. Keep in mind, wind chill will make it feel even colder than this! — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) December 20, 2022

The agency has warned that a temperature this cold can cause frostbite in less than five minutes.

On the other hand in Canada, heavy snowfall due to a strong weather winter storm forced the nation's second busiest airport, the Vancouver International Airport (YVR) to halt or delay flights. As per a Reuters report citing data from airline tracking website Flightware, nearly 200 flights were cancelled and 67 were delayed.

"Travel continues to be significantly impacted this morning and we anticipate cancellations and delays to continue through the day and the week ahead," said the airport in a statement.

With Christmas and New Year just around the corner, a majority of people had travel plans which now stand to suffer.

(With inputs from agencies)

