US calls the situation in Ukraine a 'new Nuremberg moment', alleges 'systemic' war crimes by Russia

The United States on Monday said that Russia in its invasion of its neighbour had engaged in a number of atrocities, including the murder, torture, and kidnapping of Ukrainian citizens, crimes which might implicate high-ranking authorities in war crimes.

US Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice Beth Van Schaack was quoted by AFP as saying that there was mounting evidence that the invasion "has been accompanied by systemic war crimes committed in every region where Russian forces have been deployed."

"When we're seeing such systemic acts, including the creation of a vast filtration network, it's very hard to imagine how these crimes could be committed without responsibility going all the way up the chain of command," she said.

Van Schaack called the situation a "new Nuremberg moment," referring to the war crimes trials that took place in the German city at the conclusion of World War II.

The ambassador who represents the United States in front of global bodies investigating war crimes and other atrocities declined to specify whether the Russian premiere Vladimir Putin could be prosecuted for the alleged war crimes.

However, she said that human rights officials are closely examining a video that surfaced over the weekend and suggests that Ukrainian troops may have murdered Russian prisoners of war.

Talking to reporters she claimed that the recently liberated areas of Ukraine show evidence of "deliberate, indiscriminate and disproportionate" attacks on civilian populations, mistreatment of POWs and civilians in custody, the forcible filtration of Ukrainian citizens, including children, to Russia, as well as execution-style murders and sexual violence.

