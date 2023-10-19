US Black man, freed after wrongful conviction, shot dead by cop

A 53-year-old Black man, who was recently released after serving 16 years in prison on a wrongful conviction, was shot dead by a police officer in Georgia, US.

The incident happened on Monday (Oct 17) around 7.30 am (local time) over a traffic stop when the victim, Leonard Allan Cure, was on his way to visit his mother.

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy pulled Cure along Interstate 95, north of the Florida line.

Police said that Cure was found speeding at more than 90 mph (145 kph), and faced arrest for reckless driving.

As per the officer’s request, Cure got out of his car and he initially "complied with the officer's commands until learning he was under arrest," the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement.

Altercation ensued between Cure and cop

A preliminary probe done by the agency found that an altercation ensued during which Cure was stunned with a taser.

Cure then retaliated by assaulting the officer, who stunned him again. The deputy then used a baton to try to subdue the 53-year-old before firing his weapon, the GBI said.

The police officer has been put under administrative leave and a probe has been initiated, Larry Bruce, the public information officer for the Camden County Sheriff's Office, said.

The probe agency would also use the video recorded by the deputy’s body camera and patrol car dash camera along with the officer’s statement, said Stacy Carson, the GBI agent leading the shooting investigation, AP news agency reported.

Case of misunderstanding?

Seth Miller, executive director of the Innocence Project of Florida who helped Cure get freedom, lamented the death, saying that the officer should have taken into account Cure’s “overarching fear that at any moment the cops are going to come” and “take them back to jail or prison”.

He said that many exonerated persons undergo such mental trauma.

“That’s the context that people need to understand when they view any situation like this: You have a perfectly wonderful person who has a wrongful incarceration in their past and how that might contribute,” Miller said. “It is a tragedy all around.”

