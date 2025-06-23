American intelligence officials, as per reports, have picked up indications that Iran-backed militias are preparing to strike US bases in Iraq — and possibly Syria. The warning, first reported by The New York Times, comes amid fears of a broader regional blowback after the US on Saturday (Jun 21) launched devastating air strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. As per the report citing an unnamed US official, so far, no attack has been carried out so far, and Iraqi officials were working hard to dissuade any potential militia action.

Iranian threat

This comes as Iran on Sunday (Jun 22) vowed that US bases across the Middle East could be "legitimate targets" if they were used to launch further strikes.

"America has attacked the heart of the Islamic world and must await irreparable consequences," warned Ali Akbar Velayati, senior advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. He also said that "Any country in the region or elsewhere that is used by American forces to strike Iran will be considered a legitimate target for our armed forces".

In what can be seen as a sign of possible nervousness, oil markets on Monday (Jun 23) jumped with prices spiking more than four per cent in early Asia trading, in a knee-jerk reaction to fears of regional escalation.

'Spectacular success' or the beginning of something bigger?

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Jun 22) was quick to hail the surprise US assault — which targeted Iran's heavily fortified nuclear facilities at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz — as a "spectacular military success." On Truth Social, he claimed that America took "the 'bomb' right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!)".

In another post, he stopped short of calling for regime change, choosing to hint at it instead: “It's not politically correct to use the term 'regime change',” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "But if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!"