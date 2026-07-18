/US attacks Iran on 7th consecutive day. What to know about recent strikes and their impact

The United States launched a fresh round of airstrikes on Iran on Friday (July 17), marking the seventh consecutive night of military action as the conflict between Washington and Tehran showed no signs of easing.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a post on X that the latest operation began at 3 p.m. ET on Friday and was carried out under the orders of the commander in chief. According to the military, the strikes were intended to "continue degrading Iranian military capabilities".

CENTCOM did not disclose the locations targeted, the weapons used or the extent of the damage. The latest operation came a day after the US military said it had destroyed an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) surveillance tower on Iran's southeastern coast.

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A pattern emerging

The latest attacks appear to fit a broader pattern of US operations targeting Iran's transport and energy infrastructure. In recent days, precision strikes have reportedly hit bridges, railway junctions and power lines linking key cities along Iran's southern coastline.

Military analysts say the strikes suggest a wider effort by Washington to weaken Tehran's ability to control the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of the world's oil shipments passes.

Iran warns of escalation

Tehran has responded with increasingly sharp rhetoric as the campaign has intensified.

Mohsen Rezaei, a senior IRGC official and military adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, warned on Friday that Iran would launch a "full-scale offensive" if the United States continued its military operations.

So far, Iran has largely targeted US allies in the region rather than directly attacking American territory, drawing strong criticism from several Arab nations.

Human cost mounting

Many of the areas under attack are among Iran's poorest and most ethnically diverse provinces, home to minority communities that differ from the Persian-majority population centred around Tehran.

Although these regions host much of Iran's energy infrastructure and major commercial ports, they have long faced underinvestment, high unemployment and weaker public services. Continued strikes risk worsening humanitarian conditions in areas already grappling with economic hardship.

Fallout for India

The conflict has also affected India, one of the world's largest suppliers of maritime workers.

The Forward Seamen Union of India confirmed that an Indian seafarer who went missing after an Iranian attack on his vessel on Sunday has died.