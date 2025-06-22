/US attack 'grave violation', allows 'legitimate response' from Iran, warns Foreign Minister Araghchi

Iran Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has called the US strikes on Iran's nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan early Sunday morning as a 'grave violation' of the UN Charter that will have 'everlasting consequences. He also said that Iran will give a 'legitimate response' to the attack.

In a stament released on X, Araghchi said "The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT by attacking Iran's peaceful nuclear installations."

He further said that the attack will have 'everlasting consequences' and that the UN members should be alarmed by this.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behavior," Araghchi said.

"In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interest, and people," the Iranian Foreign Minister further added.

The US attack

Early Sunday, us attacked Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan nuclear sites of Iran. The pentagon said that B-2 stealth bombers were used to carry out the strike, which President Donald Trump called it as "very successful.

