US army major and wife charged for leaking health data to Russia: Report

The United States Justice Department said on Thursday that a former Army major and his anesthesiologist wife had been charged criminally for allegedly conspiring to transmit highly private medical information about military patients to Russia.

Jamie Lee Henry, a former major and physician at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, and his wife, Dr. Anna Gabrielian, were accused in an unsealed indictment in a federal court in Maryland with conspiracy and disclosing patient health information improperly.

According to the indictment, the scheme allegedly got underway following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. According to the prosecution, the two intended to try to assist the Putin regime in Russia by giving them information that would allow it to "gain insights into the medical conditions of individuals associated with the US government and military."

According to the indictment, the two met with a person they thought was a Russian official but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

On August 17, Gabrielian allegedly informed the undercover agent at a hotel in Baltimore that "she was motivated by patriotism toward Russia to offer any aid she could to Russia, even if it meant being fired or going to jail."

She offered to involve her husband in the plan during the discussion, claiming he had knowledge of previous military training the US had given to Ukraine, among other things.

Later that day, during another encounter, Henry admitted to the undercover agent that he shared his commitment to Russia and that he had even thought about enlisting in the Russian army.

In response, the agent advised them to read "Inside the Aquarium: The Making of a Top Soviet Spy," saying it would help them comprehend what they were about to accomplish.

According to the indictment, Henry had some doubts about disclosing medical information, claiming that doing so would go against the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). His wife, however, had no such misgivings.

She informed the undercover agent in a later meeting on August 24 that her husband was a "coward" to worry about breaking HIPAA because she did it frequently and that she would make sure that they could provide Russia access to patient medical information from Fort Bragg.

She had provided information on current and past military personnel as well as their spouses by the end of the month, it claims.

(with inputs from agencies)