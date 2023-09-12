ugc_banner

US approves potential sale of air, missile defence system to Poland: Pentagon

Reuters
Washington, USUpdated: Sep 12, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Serviceman patrols in front of the Patriot air defence system during Polish military training on the missile systems at the airport in Warsaw, Poland February 7, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The sale would include 93 of the system's engagement operation centres, 175 fire control network relays and other related equipment, the Pentagon said.

The US State Department has approved the potential sale of an Integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command System to Poland for an estimated cost of $4 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

As it upgrades its air defences, the Pentagon said NATO-ally Poland had requested to buy phase two of a two-phase program for the command system enabled PATRIOT Configuration-3+ with modernised sensors and components.

The sale would include 93 of the system's engagement operation centres, 175 fire control network relays and other related equipment, the Pentagon said.

trending now

European interest in US weaponry has increased with demand centered around such supplies as munitions, air defences, communications equipment, shoulder-fired Javelin missiles and drones which have proven critical to Ukraine's war efforts.

The principal contractor for the missile defence system will be Northrup Grumman, the Pentagon said in a statement.

 

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE:

RELATED

Dojo supercomputer to boost Tesla’s valuation by $600 billion: Morgan Stanley

Egypt bans face veil in schools for upcoming academic year

Britain weighs banning American XL bully dogs after deadly attack on 11-year-old