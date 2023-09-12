US approves potential sale of air, missile defence system to Poland: Pentagon
The US State Department has approved the potential sale of an Integrated Air and Missile Defence Battle Command System to Poland for an estimated cost of $4 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.
As it upgrades its air defences, the Pentagon said NATO-ally Poland had requested to buy phase two of a two-phase program for the command system enabled PATRIOT Configuration-3+ with modernised sensors and components.
The sale would include 93 of the system's engagement operation centres, 175 fire control network relays and other related equipment, the Pentagon said.
European interest in US weaponry has increased with demand centered around such supplies as munitions, air defences, communications equipment, shoulder-fired Javelin missiles and drones which have proven critical to Ukraine's war efforts.
The principal contractor for the missile defence system will be Northrup Grumman, the Pentagon said in a statement.
