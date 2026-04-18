/US Apaches fly above the Strait of Hormuz in 'support of freedom of navigation'

A day after US president Donald Trump declared that the Strait of Hormuz is ‘completely open’ for all commercial ships for the remaining period of the ceasefire but naval blockade will continue until "our transaction with Iran is 100% complete," US Apache helicopters flew above the Strait of Hormuz during a patrol on Saturday(April 18).

US argued that the patrol is being taken in support of freedom of navigation.

In a post on X the US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote, "AH-64 Apaches fly above the Strait of Hormuz during a patrol, April 17. U.S. Army Soldiers are flying in and around the strait providing a visible presence in support of freedom of navigation."

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"Status of the Strait of Hormuz will not change"

The naval blockade by US has irked Iran that says the status of the Strait of Hormuz will not change "as long as the passage of vessels from Iranian origin to Iranian destination remains under threat."

IRGC’s joint military command released a statement o f Saturday saying that the Strait of Hormuz has now “returned to its previous state”.

The head of the national security commission of the Iranian parliament, Ebrahim Azizi, too reacted and mocked United States by saying, "We warned you, but you ignored it. Now ENJOY the Strait of Hormuz returning to the status quo."

While the IRGC warned US that the status of the Strait of Hormuz will not change.