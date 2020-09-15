US ambassador to China Terry Branstad leaving post to help Trump campaign

The US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad will step down early next month, ending of his three-year tenure to work on President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

In a statement, the US embassy in Beijing confirmed the departure, saying Branstad was retiring and would leave Beijing next month. It added that he had confirmed his decision to President Donald Trump by phone last week.

Branstad, previously the longest-serving governor of Iowa, was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2017.

On Saturday, Trump hinted that Branstad might be joining the campaign. In a video posted on Twitter by Iowa senator Joni Ernst, Trump said Branstad would be coming home from China "because he wants to campaign."

US-China ties in disarray

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a tweet thanked Branstad for his service since being confirmed in May 2017 and said he contributed to rebalancing US-China relations so that it is "results-oriented, reciprocal, and fair."

I thank Ambassador Terry Branstad for his more than three years of service to the American people as U.S. Ambassador to the People's Republic of China. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) September 14, 2020

US-China relations have been increasingly fraught over multiple issues including US objection to China's new security law in Hong Kong to Beijing's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its territorial ambitions in the South China Sea.

Branstad's departure leaves the US mission in Beijing without a confirmed ambassador at such a diplomatically critical time and that gap could last for months even if Trump is re-elected on November 3. The Senate is only scheduled to be in session for about two more weeks before Election Day.

The Chinese foreign ministry has in the past described Branstad, who was instrumental in a so-called Phase One trade deal with China, as an "old friend of the Chinese people". He first forged ties with President Xi Jinping several decades ago when Xi visited Iowa.