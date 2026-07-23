/US accuses China's Moonshot AI of stealing Anthropic's Fable to build Kimi K3

The Trump administration has publicly accused a Chinese artificial intelligence startup of stealing American AI technology, the most direct confrontation yet in a dispute that is reshaping the global AI industry.

What The White House Said

On July 22, Michael Kratsios, the White House's director of science and technology policy, accused Moonshot AI of conducting large-scale, covert distillation of Anthropic's Fable model to build its Kimi K3 system. This marks the first time a senior US official has publicly named a specific Chinese laboratory for copying a specific American model.

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Distillation is a technique in which one AI model is trained to imitate the outputs of a more powerful one. The practice is common and legal at small scale. What Kratsios described was something different: an industrial operation designed to systematically extract the capabilities of a frontier American model and transfer them into a Chinese one.

Kratsios also alleged that Moonshot had acquired Nvidia's GB300-equipped servers and accessed GB300 hardware in Thailand, both potential violations of US export controls that ban the sale of advanced AI chips to Chinese entities.

Treasury Threatens Sanctions

Hours after Kratsios's statement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent escalated the confrontation. ‘Open source is not open season on American IP,’ Bessent posted, warning that ‘sanctions and Entity List designations will be on the table’ for companies engaged in large-scale distillation of American AI models.

The language was notable: Entity List placement would cut Moonshot off from American hardware, software, and cloud infrastructure — the same punishment the US imposed on Huawei in 2019.

The Anthropic Connection

The accusation did not emerge from nowhere. In February 2026, Anthropic disclosed that it had traced approximately 3.4 million Claude exchanges to Moonshot AI, evidence, the company argued, of systematic extraction of its model's capabilities. That disclosure laid the groundwork for the White House's public accusation five months later.

Anthropic's Fable model became publicly available on July 1, 2026. Moonshot released Kimi K3 as an open-weight model the following week. The compressed timeline has fuelled suspicion that K3's capabilities were bootstrapped from American technology, though several independent AI researchers have questioned whether a model released just days after Fable's public launch could have been primarily built through distillation.

What Happens Next

As of July 23, Moonshot AI has not publicly responded to the accusations. The full Kimi K3 weights are scheduled to go public on July 27, a release that would make the model's architecture and training methods available for independent scrutiny.

No formal sanctions or Entity List designations have been announced. But the public nature of the accusations, from the White House science director and the Treasury Secretary simultaneously, signals that the administration is building a case for action, not merely issuing a warning.