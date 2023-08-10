US: 6-year-old kid who shot his teacher in Virginia boasted about the incident

The six-year-old kid who shot his teacher in the US state of Virginia in January, earlier this year, boasted about the incident shortly after, according to unsealed court documents. The boy claimed, "I shot [her] dead."

After a fellow teacher rushed into the classroom and restrained the kid, he s said to have admitted "I did it", adding "I got my mom's gun last night".

The victim teacher, identified as Abigail "Abby" Zwerner, who fortunately survived the shooting, had filed a $40 million lawsuit earlier this year. She has accused the school of gross negligence for ignoring warning signs. Her lawyers have argued that the defendant knew about the child and that he had a history of random violence.

According to one of the student's mothers, Abby was reading and was about to leave the art class when the boy pulled out the gun from his bag, which she attempted to confiscate before getting shot.

Before he shot the 9mm handgun, she said, "What are you doing with that?"

Boy has not been charged

While the boy has not been charged, his mother Deja Taylor has been charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanour recklessly leaving a loaded firearm to endanger a child. A couple of months ago, she was also charged with using a controlled substance unlawfully while in possession of a firearm and making a false statement.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Amy Korvac, a reading specialist who rushed to the room to restain the child said she saw him standing with his arms crossed and the handgun lying on the floor.

"While I was holding him, he told me he had gotten his mom's gun the night before and put it in his backpack," Ms Kovac told the paper. "He also told me he only had time to load one bullet."

According to reports, the first six months of 2023 have been the deadliest in terms of mass shootings since at least 2006. From January 1 to June 30, the US went through a tough stretch. There were 28 mass killings during this time, and almost all of them involved guns, according to an analysis undertaken by the Associated Press.

(With inputs from agencies)