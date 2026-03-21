Iran reportedly fired two intermediate-range ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia, a joint US-UK military base in the Indian Ocean. This comes as the United Kingdom approved the United States to use its bases for launching strikes on Iranian sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz. Following a meeting on Friday (Mar 20), UK ministers agreed that the US use of British bases could now be expanded to include protecting ships in the strategic waterway in the Gulf.

According to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday, citing multiple US officials, Iran targeted Diego Garcia but failed to hit the base. However, the move raises significant concerns over the attempt by Iran to reach far beyond targets in West Asia and threaten US interests.

The report added that one of the missiles failed in flight. The second missile was targeted by an SM-3 interceptor fired from a US warship, according to two of the people. It was not determined whether an interception was made.

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Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands, which is about 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres) from Iranian territory, is one of two bases Britain is allowing the United States to use for “defensive” operations in Iran. Amid the escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran has shut down the Strait of Hormuz and warned that any vessel attempting to pass could be targeted and set on fire, with several oil tankers being hit in recent days.

The American military has stationed bombers and other equipment at the base. It has been a key hub for the US for Asia operations, including campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The UK, which has been holding the Chagos Islands since the 1960s, has agreed to hand them back to Mauritius. However, it maintains a lease for the base on Diego Garcia, the largest of the islands. US President Donald Trump has criticised the decision.