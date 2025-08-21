/Uniting against Trump? China calls India 'partner, not rival', opposes tariffs on New Delhi

China's ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Thursday (August 21) opposed the massive tariffs imposed against India amid Trump's trade war. The envoy said that China "firmly opposes it", stressing that they will firmly stand with India.

Ambassador Feihong talked about the US imposing tariffs of up to 50 per cent on India, while also threatening more.

"The US has imposed tariffs of up to 50% on India and even threatened more. China firmly opposes it. Silence only emboldens the bully. China will firmly stand with India," he said, backing New Delhi against Trump's tariffs.

Stressing the India-China relationship, he said that unity and cooperation can help in achieving common development for the two neighbouring countries.

Lauding the ties between the two countries, he said, "China and India’s friendship benefits Asia. We are the double engines of economic growth in Asia. India and China's unity benefits the world at large. India and China have the responsibility to take the lead in promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world,” he said."

He further said that trust-building is essential in the bilateral relationship. "China and India should enhance strategic mutual trust and avoid mutual suspicion," he said.

The envoy even called India a "partner" and not a "rival", adding that India-China should manage differences through dialogue.

“We are willing to work with India to enhance the development of our strategies and enlarge the cake of cooperation. We welcome all Indian commodities to enter the Chinese market," he said.

This comes after China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India and met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The officials discussed several key issues, including cross-border terrorism, Brahmaputra dam construction and Taiwan.

Yi co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' (SRs) Dialogue on the Boundary Question between India and China with India's NSA Ajit Doval.