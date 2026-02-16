/UN, EU, and Arab Nations condemn Israel’s Approval of West Bank land registration

The Israeli government approved a process to register land in the occupied West Bank as "state property," marking the first such measure taken by Israel since it captured the territory in 1967. The measure, officially called "Settlement of Land Title process, allows allows the Israeli government to systematically map and register ownership of land in the West Bank, specifically targeting Area C, which constitutes about 60% of the territory.

According to Israel's foreign ministry, the measure, approved late on Sunday, would enable "transparent and thorough clarification of rights to resolve legal disputes" and was needed after unlawful land registration in areas controlled by the Palestinian Authority.



Several Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan, criticised the move as illegal under international law.

The measure is "aimed at imposing a new legal and administrative reality in the occupied West Bank" that would undermine peace efforts in the region, Saudi Arabia's foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

Jordan's King Abdullah II said the actions "undermine efforts to restore calm and threaten to exacerbate the conflict," according to a statement released by the royal court.

UN, EU call on Israel to reverse the decision

The European Union called on Israel to reverse its approval of a process to register land in the West Bank, warning it was a “new escalation.”

"This constitutes a new escalation after recent measures already aimed at extending Israeli control" in the occupied West Bank, EU foreign affairs spokesman Anouar El Anouni said. "We reiterate that annexation is illegal under international law. We call on Israel to reverse this decision," he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also called on Israel to reverse its new policy allowing registration of occupied West Bank land as state property.

Palestinians see the West Bank as foundational to any future Palestinian state, but many on Israel's religious right want to take over the land. Earlier, on February 9, Israel announced additional steps to tighten control of the West Bank, including allowing more settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory.

The measure also allowed Israeli authorities to take charge of managing some religious sites and increase the scope of Israeli interference and enforcement in areas run by the Palestinian Authority.