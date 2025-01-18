The United Nations will encourage governments to enforce laws against hate crimes and discrimination as part of new actions to counter the surge in anti-semitism.

The UN, created in the aftermath of the World War II Holocaust in which six million Jews were killed, has worked to counter anti-Semitism.

But the 193-member global organisation has been accused of being anti-Semitic, including by US President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for UN ambassador, New York representative Elise Stefanik.

UN intensifies fight against antisemitism with new action plan

The UN Action Plan aims to intensify efforts against antisemitism by enhancing coordination and response across the United Nations, while also providing guidance and recommendations for governments and external organisations to take action.

Miguel Moratinos, the head of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, which developed the plan, said he was alarmed at the surge in anti-Semitic incidents online and offline, citing attacks on synagogues and religious sites - including after October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas and other militants in southern Israel, which resulted in the worst killing of Jews since the Holocaust and set off the war in Gaza.

"Unfortunately, our efforts, like those of national governments, have not been sufficient to curb the drivers of anti-Semitism," he said.

Moratinos said new actors involved in social transformations in technology, science and the economy must be mobilised "to address online and offline hate speech while upholding human rights".

The UN plan proposes setting up a specialised working group to track and assess the effectiveness of policies and measures aimed at combating anti-Semitism within the United Nations.

The plan includes comprehensive training for all UN personnel to recognize and combat anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial. This training is crucial in enabling personnel to effectively address these issues.

Action plan encourages "zero tolerance policies" for anti-Semitism

The plan encourages governments and organisations to denounce anti-Semitism swiftly and enhance education about the Holocaust and anti-Semitism.

It also encourages "zero tolerance policies" for anti-Semitism.

"The challenge now lies in putting the plan into practice," Ambassador Deborah Lipstadt, the US special envoy to monitor and combat anti-Semitism, and US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said in a joint statement.

"The UN must demonstrate its full commitment to its human rights mandate and take concrete steps that will lead to tangible progress," the outgoing ambassadors said.

