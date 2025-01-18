Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a cooperation pact on Friday in Moscow, deepening the partnership between two of the world’s most heavily sanctioned nations.

The 47-article Comprehensive Strategic Partnership treaty includes a heavy focus on security, with the parties broadly agreeing to “strive to deepen and expand relations in all areas of mutual interest, strengthen cooperation in security and defence, engage in close coordination of activities at the regional and global levels.”

Iranian and Russian officials said the “comprehensive strategic partnership treaty” covers areas from trade and military cooperation to science, culture and education.

What did Putin and Pezeshkian say?

At a joint news conference with Pezeshkian in Moscow on Friday, Putin praised the deal as a “real breakthrough creating conditions for the stable and sustainable development of Russia, Iran and the entire region.”

The Kremlin earlier said that the treaty would enhance the “military-political and trade-economic” relations between Tehran and Moscow, though the specifics remain undisclosed.

Pezeshkian said the two countries were entering a new chapter in relations, especially in trade.

Additionally, the parties commit not to allow each other’s territory to be used to support separatists or engage in any other hostile actions against one another.

In addition to collaborative efforts against terrorism, crime, illegal immigration, WMD proliferation, and other threats, the new treaty includes a dedicated article focused on ensuring regional peace and security in the Caspian, Central Asia, Caucasus, and Middle East. This provision also encompasses cooperation aimed at preventing external interference and the destabilizing influence of third-party states in these regions.

The identity of these "third states" is fairly obvious, considering Russia's longstanding worries about US and NATO expansion into these and other global regions, as well as Iran's repeated proposals for a new Persian Gulf security framework that excludes US participation.

The economic front of the treaty

The treaty's economics-related side promotes the creation of new “direct connections” between Russia and Iran’s regions for enhanced economic and investment cooperation.

The treaty calls for the creation of “modern payment infrastructure independent of third countries, transition to bilateral settlements in national currencies, the strengthening of direct inter-bank cooperation and distribution of national financial products,” and the creation of a simplified customs regime.

According to the treaty, particular emphasis is placed on collaborative efforts in gold and diamond mining and processing, the development of the North-South Transport Corridor, and cooperation in the oil and gas sector. This includes exchanging scientific and technical expertise, supplying and swapping resources, investing, and collaborating through international platforms such as OPEC+.

Article 23 calls for the promotion of the development of “long-term and mutually beneficial relations” in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, including the construction of new nuclear energy facilities.

Treaty inked as Trump vows swift military action: What's next for US-Iran relations?

The treaty was signed just days before Trump’s return to power. The US president-elect, who has long been an advocate for an uncompromising stance against Iran, has threatened swift military action to end the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

During his first term, Trump withdrew from a multinational deal that provided Iran with sanctions relief in exchange for nuclear restrictions.

In 2020, Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike in Iraq, sparking outrage in Iran.

Last year, Trump warned that the US would “wipe [Iran] off the face of the Earth” if an alleged Iranian plot to kill him had succeeded.

