UK’s vaccinated travellers may not have to take Covid tests in Feb, says report

If a report is to be believed, the vaccinated travellers from Britain may be able to go on half-term holidays in February without having to undergo COVID-19 tests on their return.

UK’s Transport Minister Grant Shapps seems to be in favour of ending the testing system for the double-vaccinated people during the February break, The Times reported.

Also Read: Can live with Covid? South Africa to not impose lockdown or quarantine rules

On January 26, an announcement may come up on the same, the report said.

This comes as London’s Heathrow Airport authorities recently said that it suffered 600,000 flight cancellation in December last year as cases related to the Omicron variant surged in the United Kingdom.

Airport authorities are demanding an end of coronavirus testing for those, who have been fully inoculated as passengers are abandoning their plans due to uncertainty in restrictions.

"Covid continues to pose significant challenges for the travel industry," Heathrow said in a statement.

Also Read: Omicron is not the last Covid variant, scientists warn

With the Omicron coronavirus variant stalling recovery prospects, the number of passengers passing through London's main airport dropped more than 12 per cent last year.

Britain still requires all inbound travellers to take either a PCR or a rapid lateral flow test a maximum of 48 hours before departure, a measure Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said would be reviewed in the second week of January.

(With inputs from agencies)