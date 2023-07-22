Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discusses 'unblocking' grain corridor with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday discussed the "unblocking" of the Black Sea grain corridor with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. The discussion took place after Moscow exited a crucial deal to ensure the safe passage of ships.

"We discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during the Vilnius summit and further actions regarding the integration of Ukraine into @NATO," Zelensky said on Twitter after a phone call with Stoltenberg.

"We shared assessments of the current situation in the Black Sea and the risks it poses for global food security," he said. "We also identified with Mr Stoltenberg the priority and future steps necessary for unblocking and sustainable operation of the Black Sea grain corridor."

Ammunition depot in Crimea 'destroyed' in Ukraine drone attack

Russian-appointed head of Crimea said that an ammunition depot was “detonated” on Saturday (July 22) by the Ukrainian drone attack and ordered the people living within the five kilometres of the attack to evacuate while halting the rail traffic

"As a result of an enemy drone strike on the Krasnogvardeisky district, there was a detonation at an ammunition depot," said official Sergei Aksyonov on Telegram. "A decision was taken to evacuate people (living) within five kilometres" of the zone, he stated, adding that: "To minimise risks, it was also decided to halt rail traffic on Crimean railways."

He said that the drone attack was “attempted” by Ukraine on infrastructure in the centre of the Moscow-annexed region.

"The goal is to return Crimea," Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said, according to a transcript published by his office Saturday of a speech addressing the Aspen Security Forum Friday.

He said that Kyiv considers the Crimea bridge, which was opened by Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the year 2018, as an "enemy object" and wants it to be "neutralised".

Kremlin says Ukraine's actions pose danger to civilian shipping in the Black Sea

On Friday, the Kremlin released a statement saying that Ukraine's "unpredictable" actions pose a danger to civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

It further condemned Kyiv for carrying out "terrorist attacks" in the area.

Earlier this week, Russia said that this week all the ships that were heading to Ukraine's Black Sea ports could be considered military targets and that their flag countries parties to the conflict on the Ukrainian side, after it annulled their security guarantees by pulling back from the Black Sea grain deal.

"Unpredictable actions and, moreover, the involvement of the Kyiv regime in terrorist acts certainly potentially create a threat in this area," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

On being asked if ships carrying Russian oil and other goods from Russia's Black Sea ports were at risk, Peskov told reporters that government departments would take a decision.

"The situation is being analysed, and our responsible agencies will develop appropriate recommendations to minimise the danger," he said.

