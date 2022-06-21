Ukrainian couple gets married in military uniform amid Russian invasion - WATCH

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine has been a tough experience for everyone in the conflict zones and since the march of the Russian military began on February 24, it has been a story of resistance and resilience for the Ukrainians. However, there are some good stories that comes of the conflict zones and one such incident was tweeted out by Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs. Gerashchenko posted a video showing a Ukrainian couple getting married in military uniform with a number of people cheering them on outside the wedding venue.

“Ukrainian weddings these days. No white dresses and tuxedos but plenty of love and happiness! #StandWithUkraine,” he tweeted along with the video of the married couple.

The couple was identified by Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties (Ukraine), as Kateryna and Vadyam who celebrated their special day in military uniforms in Poltova.

“Do you need good news from Ukraine? Let’s congratulate two amazing Ukrainian defenders Kateryna and Vadym who have just got married in Poltava. This wedding was organized in just a few hours. I wish them many happy years together!” Mattviichuk posted on Twitter.

The invasion continues in Ukraine as Russian forces captured some territory along a frontline river in eastern Ukraine. According to Reuters, the forces captured Toshkivka, a town on the mostly Ukrainian-held western bank of the Siverskyi Donets river, south of Sievierodonetsk.

The Ukrainian authorities confirmed that Russia have taken parts of Toshkivka but reiterated that they are in control of the region.