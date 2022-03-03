Ukraine war witness account: Still in bunkers, Indian students in Sumy await advisory

After students of Kharkiv received an advisory from the Indian embassy in Ukraine, medical students from the neighbouring city of Sumy are awaiting their turn. Both Kharkiv and Sumy are closer to the Russian border than those where India is carrying out extensive evacuation operations.

About 700 students are still taking shelter in bunkers. Speaking to WION, they say their grocery stock has begun running out.

“It has been five days since the shops in the locality have pulled their shutters down. I am left with what was purchased on day 1, when we learnt about the movement of Russian troops in Ukraine,” said Akshay Jain, a medical student from Sumy State University.

“Our local contractor, who is in charge of the hostel, has asked us to stay put and not move around until told. There’s curfew and I am told the metros are shut,” the 21-year-old student added.

Students from both Kharkiv and Sumy are taking to social media seeking help. Students from Kharkiv, who reached Pisochyn last evening have been taken towards Lviv in groups. Though many are still in Kharkiv trying to reach Pisochyn.

In the latest advisory, Indian embassy to Ukraine has asked students still in Kharkiv to fill a form to take stock of the number of students still stranded in the region. Those who have reached Pisochyn have been asked to refrain from filling the form.

The embassy tweeted, “All Indian Nationals who are in KHARKIV excluding PISOCHYN, please fill up details contained in the form on an urgent basis.”

In a plea to be evacuated safely, a medical student from Sumy tweeted, “Respected Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we are Indian students from Sumy. Please permit us to leave through the Russian border. We just want to get back to our country safely to our homes. We are patiently waiting for you cooperation. We have faith that you will understand our situation. Thank you.”

As per government sources, “The process of moving students from Sumy to a safe location will begin this evening.”