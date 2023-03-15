Ukraine invites Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to visit after he called Russian invasion ‘territorial dispute’

The Ukrainian government has invited Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to visit the war-torn country after he called Russia's offensive a "territorial dispute." Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (March 14), Ukraine's foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko criticised DeSantis' remarks and invited the Republican leader.

"We are sure that as a former military officer deployed to a combat zone, Governor DeSantis knows the difference between a ‘dispute’ and war. We invite him to visit Ukraine to get a deeper understanding of Russia’s full-scale invasion and the threats it poses to US interests," Nikolenko tweeted.

On Monday, Ron DeSantis said that protecting Ukraine was not vital for the United States. DeSantis, a likely presidential candidate for 2024, said that Washington had many vital national interests" but that "becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them."

We are sure that as a former military officer deployed to a combat zone, Governor @RonDeSantisFL knows the difference between a 'dispute' and war. We invite him to visit Ukraine to get a deeper understanding of Russia's full-scale invasion and the threats it poses to US interests

"The Biden administration's virtual 'blank check' funding of this conflict for 'as long as it takes,' without any defined objectives or accountability, distracts from our country's most pressing challenges," the Florida governor added.

This position taken by DeSantis contrasts with his more hawkish record on Ukraine while he was in Congress when he supported military aid for Ukraine after Moscow's annexing of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014, the news agency AFP reported on Tuesday.

He had also backed a resolution pressuring then-US president Barack Obama to provide weapons to help Kyiv "defend their sovereign territory from the unprovoked and continuing aggression of the Russian Federation."

Since the beginning of the Russian offensive in February last year, the United States has provided Ukraine with more than $110 billion in economic and military aid.

Ryan Williams, a Republican strategist argued that prioritising funding for domestic issues over foreign adventures resonated with war-weary party supporters. But on the other hand, have long said defending Ukraine is in the best interests of Washington.



(With inputs from agencies)



