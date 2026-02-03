/Ukraine under massive Russian missile attack hours after Trump hints at ‘good news’ on war - What happened

Even as US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible Russia-Ukraine peace deal, Russian forces attacked Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, its second largest city of Kharkiv and other centres early on Tuesday (Feb 3). Officials said that the strikes injured four people, and hit major infrastructure. The attack also came on the eve of the next planned three-sided talks on resolving the nearly four-year-old war in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Reuters reports stated that loud explosions after midnight were heard in Kyiv. It also stated that both missiles and drones were deployed. Videos posted on social media showed that flames consumed an apartment on the upper floors of a Kyiv, prompting the authorities to issue air raid alert that stayed in effect for more than five hours. Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration said that strikes caused damage in five districts. Power supply was also hit in the massive attack on the capital since New Year's Day. Public broadcaster Suspilne also said Russian strikes had knocked out power in Kharkiv region, Izium and Balakliia, and struck two apartment buildings in the northern city of Sumy. The attacks came aslo amid disagreement between Russia and Ukraine over the date of ceasefire. While Russia said the ceasefire ended on Sunday (Feb 1), Ukraine said it was to continue for a week from January 30.

Trump hints at ‘good news’

The attack came just hours after US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Ukraine-Russia peace talks are going very well and there might be a “good news soon.” “I think we’re doing very well with Ukraine and Russia. For the first time, I’m saying that, you know, we’re doing. I think we’re gonna maybe have some good news," Trump said while speaking to reporters. Calling the war “ridiculous ” and slamming former president Joe Biden for the start of the war, Trump said that about 25,000 people were being killed each month. “Think of it. Young, beautiful kids… kids have parents. It doesn’t affect us in one way, but in another way, it’s 25,000 souls. We’re not spending money as Biden did. He gave $350 billion away. I make everyone pay," Trump said.