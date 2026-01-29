/Ukraine strikes 5 Russian military bases, destroys military aircraft worth $1billion: Report

Ukrainian drones destroyed 15 Russian military aircraft, reportedly worth more than $1billion in Operation Spiderweb. Russian airfields deep behind the front lines were targeted, the Daily Mail reported. Ukraine did not reveal the date of the strike that took place across five different military bases. The news of the operation comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine reaches the four-year mark. The conflict has failed to be resolved, leaving millions homeless and affecting the daily lives of Ukrainians. Ukraine's spy service, the SBU, claims its top Alpha unit wiped out 11 Sukhoi and MiG fighter jets, three helicopters and an Antonov An-26 cargo plane. These include Su-30SM and Su-34 jets, and the older Su-27 and Su-24 planes. MiG-31 interceptors, a key part of Russia's air defence system, were also destroyed in the attack. These interceptors are used to launch hypersonic Kinzhal missiles. Russia's transport and logistics capabilities also took a hit with the destruction of a Mi-8, a Mi-26 and a Mi-28, according to the Security Service of Ukraine. The Alpha unit had previously destroyed or disabled missile launchers and advanced radar systems worth an estimated $4billion in another operation.