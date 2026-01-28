/Stripped and taped to trees in killer cold: Russian soldiers punished for refusing to follow orders

Putin and his officers are being accused of stripping and torturing soldiers outdoors in the biting cold because they refused to follow orders. Purported videos of the soldiers show them in nothing but their underwear and taped to trees. The soldiers reportedly did not want to fight in the war against Ukraine. One soldier was tied upside down and forced to eat snow by a senior officer, who can be heard screaming, "[They] wanted to **** off from their positions, not follow orders." The man shoves some snow into his mouth as the soldier pleads for mercy. "I'm sorry, it won't happen again," he says. The commander tells him, "You need to work, not **** off. Did I tell you where to go?" The soldiers are being punished for not following orders in the war against Ukraine, a fight that has been going on for almost four years. "Russia turns people into cattle, because only animals obey orders without saying a word. Orwell's farmyard - this is Putin's Russia," said Ukraine channel Butusov Plus, comparing their plight to the residents in the famous novel Animal Farm.