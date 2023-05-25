Ukraine claims it has shot down 36 Russian drones

Some 36 Iranian-made attack drones launched by Russia were downed, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the country's military claimed on Thursday (May 25). Zelensky alleged that Russia was trying to 'terrorise' Ukraine.

"The enemy continued to terrorise Ukraine by launching 36 Shaheds. None reached their target," Zelensky said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, the Moscow-appointed governor in Russian-annexed Crimea said that six drones were shot down or blocked in the region. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

"During the past night, six drones were shot down or blocked ... in different parts of Crimea," Sergei Aksyonov wrote on Telegram, adding "there were no victims or injured".

Watch | Russia-Ukraine war: Netherlands and Norway extend support to Ukraine × The incident comes after Moscow deployed jets and artillery against an armed group that crossed from Ukraine in the most serious attack on its soil since Moscow's offensive began in February 2022.

Earlier on Wednesday (May 24), governor of Russian region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the territory was targetted overnight by numerous drones.

Regional authorities said 13 people were injured. The area had come under sustained mortar and artillery fire. Russia later claimed that its forces had killed "more than 70 Ukrainian terrorists".

Ukraine has already maintained that it had nothing to do with the attack in Belgorod.

The alleged perpetrators of the incursion hailed the "success" of the operation, telling Ukrainian media on Wednesday that they had highlighted the weakness of Russia's defences.

"I want to prove to them that we can fight against tyrants and that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's power is not unlimited," said Denis Kapustin of the Russian Volunteer Corps, which claimed the sortie.

Kapustin, nicknamed "White Rex", is well-known in far-right circles in Russia. US nod for $285mn military sale to Ukraine The United States meanwhile announced the approval of a $285 million sale of NASAMS air defence system and related equipment. This is likely to boost Ukraine's protection against Russian strikes.

"Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and aircraft," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement. "Acquiring and effectively deploying this capability will enhance Ukraine's ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure."

The sale will support US foreign policy national security goal by "improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," said the agency.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. After sustained territorial gains in first few months of the war, Russian troops had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counter-offensive.

The West, led by the US has poured in millions of dollars in humanitarian as well as military aid to Ukraine. This has significantly boosted Ukraine's capacity to defend and gain territory.

(Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.)

(With inputs from agencies)

