Ukraine needs gas and more weapons, Zelensky tells G7 nations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told G7 nations on Monday (December 12) that Ukraine needs "about two billion cubic meters" of gas to get through the winter. Speaking via a video link, he also urged G7 to supply more weapons to Ukraine including "modern tanks" and "rocket artillery and more long-range missiles".

"Unfortunately, Russia still has the advantage in artillery and missiles. This is a fact. These capabilities of the occupying army are the ones to fuel the Kremlin's arrogance," Zelensky said.

"The terror against our power plants forced us to use more gas than expected. This is why we need additional support over this particular winter," he stressed.

Watch | War in Ukraine | Reznikov: Actions to resume after ground becomes firmer

Russia attacked Ukraine in February this year. After gaining ground in initial months of the fighting, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counterattacks resulting in Ukrainian forces gaining back control of large swathes of land.

Russia has then scaled up bombarding Ukraine's energy infrastructure just when winter has begun to set in, causing many regions of the country to suffer blackouts.

On Monday, Zelensky invited the G7 industrialised nations "as well as other conscientious countries" to "show your leadership".

The Ukrainian leader also urged Russia "to take a concrete and meaningful step towards a diplomatic settlement".

Zelensky called on "the occupier" Moscow to leave Ukrainian territory by Christmas.

"The one who brought the war upon us has to take it away."

(With inputs from agencies)

