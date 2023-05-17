Ukraine insists on territorial integrity during talks with China envoy

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stressed on Ukraine's territorial integrity in his meeting with China's special envoy Li Hui.

Dmytro Kuleba "explained the principles of restoring a stable and just peace in detail, based on the respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine", said a ministry statement.

China's spcial envoy Li Hui arrived arrived in Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Tuesday (May 17) for two days of talks with authorities. He has come on European tour to promote Beijing's plan to settle the Ukraine conflict with Russia.

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Moscow in March. He has sought to position China as a neutral mediator. Xi however, has not visited Kyiv. China has not yet condemned Russian attack on Ukraine. It has also provided diplomatic cover to Russia on global platforms.

He praised the "importance" of China's mediating role, including in the Black Sea Initiative that allowed for the resumption of grain exports through the Black Sea, and in nuclear safety.

The two sides also agreed to "intensify dialogue on key issues." Grain deal extended Wednesday marked a positive development in a matter connected to Ukraine conflict. Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ukraine deal had been extended by two months.

“With the efforts of our country, the support of our Russian friends, the contribution of our Ukrainian friends, it was decided to prolong the Black Sea grain deal for two more months,” said the Turkish president, as quoted by news agency AFP.

Ukraine is often called the 'bread basket of the world'. After Russia attacked Ukraine, the grain exports stopped. This raised the spectre of global food crisis. United Nations (UN) and Turkey then mediated a grain deal between Ukraine and Russia which gave safe passage to Ukrainian grain ships. Tensions between the two countries often put the deal in jeopardy.

The latest decision to extend the deal came after officials from Russia, Ukraine and the UN, part of Joint Co-ordination Centre (JCC) gathered in Istanbul last week to discuss extension of the deal.

On Wednesday, Erdogan thanked Russian, Ukrainian leaders as well as UN General-Secretary Antonio Guterres. Russia has agreed not to block ships from leaving from two Ukrainian harbours.

