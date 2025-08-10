/Ukraine, Europe present counter ceasefire proposal, reject Putin’s land swap demand: Report

Ukraine and European powers have rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for a ceasefire in exchange for its eastern territories to Russia. Instead, the Ukrainian and EU officials have presented a counterproposal to the US ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart on August 15 in Alaska. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stressed that Putin is trying to legalise the occupation of Kyiv’s territories.

Earlier on August 6, Putin told the US envoy Steve Witkoff that Russia would agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdrew its forces from Donetsk Oblast and gave Moscow control of Donetsk, Luhansk Oblasts, and Crimea.

Zelensky said on Saturday (Aug 9) that Ukraine “will not give Russia any rewards for what it has done.” He added, “Ukrainians will not give their land to the occupier.” The Ukrainian leader’s remarks came after Trump suggested that a peace deal could include “some swapping of territories.”

The Wall Street Journal, citing two European officials familiar with the matter, reported that Ukrainian and European officials have responded to Russia’s ceasefire proposal with a counterproposal of their own. It was presented to US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg and Steve Witkoff.

The proposal reiterated that Ukraine and Europe should be a part of any negotiations held with Russia. It also demanded the implementation of a ceasefire before any further steps are taken.

The recent development comes after the US president said on Friday (Aug 15) that he would meet Putin regardless of whether the Russian leader meets with Zelensky or not. The upcoming meeting is being viewed as a potential breakthrough in more than three years of war between Russia and Ukraine.

Responding to Trump’s announcement, Zelensky warned that any negotiations to end the war must include Kyiv. “Any decisions that are without Ukraine are at the same time decisions against peace. They will not bring anything. These are dead decisions. They will never work,” he said.

European leaders, including France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, expressed support with Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s future cannot be decided without the Ukrainians. Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution, as their own security is at stake,” Macron said.

‘The end of war must be fair’

In a post on X, Zelensky on Sunday (Aug 10) said that the end of the war must be fair. He also expressed his gratitude to everyone who stands with Ukraine.