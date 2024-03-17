Ukraine drone attacks spark fire at oil refinery in Russia, disrupt power in border areas

The Ukrainian military launched 35 drones against broad areas of Russia, sparking a brief fire at an oil refinery, targeting Moscow, and disrupting electricity in border areas, Russian officials said early Sunday (Mar 17). In a post on Telegram, the Russian defence ministry said that 17 drones were destroyed over the Krasnodar region, four over the Moscow region, and the rest over six other regions.

According to the operational headquarters of Krasnodar, the drones were neutralised but a fire broke out as a result of the fall of one of the devices. The fire at the Slavyansk refinery in Krasnodar was extinguished and there were no casualties, a report by the news agency Reuters said.

In a separate post on Telegram, Roman Siniagovskyi, head of the Slavyansk administrative district, said that refinery workers were evacuated and there was no threat to nearby areas from the incident. The Ukrainian Armed Force have Struck their 6th Oil Refinery and Depot within the past week tonight, with several One-Way “Suicide” Drones having Impacted a Large Oil Refinery on the Outskirts of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in the Krasnodar Krai Region of Southwestern Russia; according to… pic.twitter.com/4bkOge7qlH — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 17, 2024 × Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said there were no casualties or damage reported from the drones shot down over three districts near Moscow. North of Moscow four drones were destroyed over the Yaroslavl region, with no damage or injuries reported, Yaroslavl's Governor Mikhail Yevrayev said.

In Belgorod, an attack by four Ukraine-launched drones damaged electricity and gas lines in one village, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

In his nightly video address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the military for new "long-range capabilities" but did not mention the reported attacks.

The attacks came as Russia was holding its third and final day of presidential elections. Russia has been accusing Ukraine of using air attacks to try to sabotage the polls.

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of trying to disrupt the polls with its intensified drone and missile attacks inside Russia and on Moscow-held territory in Ukraine.