Ukraine crisis: Young mother faints after 18-month-old toddler killed in Russian attack

"Why, why, why?" wailed a distressed young Ukrainian mother as she slumped in her boyfriend's arms.

After medics failed to save her toddler, who had been injured in the head by shrapnel.

Kirill Yatsko, an 18-month-old boy, was killed when his home in Mariupol was shelled during the Russian invasion.

His mother, Marina, and boyfriend, Fedor, are shown in video footage hurrying into a hospital with the unconscious toddler.

As Kirill's heart appears to have stopped and a defibrillator is used, doctors place an oxygen mask over his face and massage his chest.



But he can't be rescued, and a doctor sits on his haunches at the far end of the room, staring down at the floor, trying to make sense of what he's just seen.

The Russian military is sieging Mariupol, Ukraine's most important city, in order to tighten their hold on the country.

Despite Russia's own agreement to stop fire, Ukrainian officials accused Russia of shelling the city and civilian passages out of it on Saturday.

According to Western diplomats, Russian tactics have shifted to include increased attacks on people and residential areas.

(With inputs from agencies)