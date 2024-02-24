Ukraine claims to down second Russian 'spy' plane in weeks, as war completes two years

Ukraine said that they have downed a Russian A-50 military spy plane, which is the second such claim made by them in just a month.



According to Ukrainian military sources, the plane was destroyed between the Russian cities of Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar and nearly 200km from the front line.



The fragments of the plane were reportedly found by the emergency services in Kanevskoy district and the officials also doused a raging fire.

No comments were made by Russia on the claims of Ukraine. February 24 marks two years since a full-scale invasion was launched by Russia. #BREAKING A Russian spy plane is reportedly shot down and crashed inside Russia territory pic.twitter.com/BlC4YIYXw1 — Guy Elster (@guyelster) February 23, 2024 × Speaking about the incident, head of Ukraine's Air Force Mykola Oleshchuk thanked his service and military intelligence for taking measures to bring down the suspected 'spy' plane, which they claimed was a long-range radar detection aircraft and emphasised how the incident coincided with a key Russian military holiday.



"Congratulations to the occupiers on the Defender of the Fatherland Day," Oleshchuk said on Telegram.

Plane 'in flames' after crash, suggests video

In the videos shared on the social media platforms, it appeared that the plane was shot down from the air and huge flames as well as dark smoke rose after the crash.



However, one Russian military-aligned Telegram channel claimed that the plane may have come down because of friendly fire. "At the moment it is unknown who shot it down,” Fighterbomber wrote on Telegram.



On January 14, Ukraine claimed that it had shot down an A-50. The UK's Ministry of Defence, in a previous media briefing, said that Russia has at least six operational A-50s in service.

Watch: Russia-Ukraine war: 81 Frontline battles in past 24 hours The planes, which are able to detect air defences as well as co-ordinate targets for Russian jets, are likely to cost hundreds of millions of dollars to build.



Ukraine has been facing difficulties in making significant advances against the forces of Russia, especially in the south-east.



In the incident which occurred last month, Ukrainian army officials claimed that they destroyed an Il-22 control centre plane as well as the A-50.

(With inputs from agencies)