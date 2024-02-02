UK woman sentenced to life for fatally running over fiancé with car

UK woman Alice Wood has been jailed for life for the murder of her fiancé, Ryan Watson, following a party in May 2022. The incident occurred after the couple argued, with Wood claiming Watson's death was a tragic accident. The verdict, delivered last month at Chester Crown Court, led to Wood's life sentence, as reported by the BBC.

The couple attended a party organised by brain injury charity Headway, where Watson worked as a support worker.

Tensions arose when Watson connected with another woman, causing Wood to become upset. CCTV footage showed Watson enjoying the party, while witnesses described Wood as appearing distant and cold.

Alcohol-fuelled dispute and tragic outcome

Under the influence of alcohol, the couple argued over who would drive home. Wood, a student with scholarship prospects at Cambridge, accused Watson of flirting.

Back home, witnesses reported hearing heated arguments, slamming doors, and a revving car engine. Wood used her car as a weapon, attempting to strike Watson three times. The third attempt resulted in Watson being dragged for 158 metres.

Judge Michael Leeming sentenced Wood, expressing certainty about her intent to kill Watson. Wood, found well above the legal driving limit when breathalysed, showed no true remorse during the proceedings. The judge dismissed claims of provocation or fear of violence from Watson, emphasising his vulnerability during the attack.

They highlighted the betrayal of trust, noting that the person Watson trusted the most had violently taken his life.

Despite the lengthy prison term, the family believes no sentence can compensate for the profound loss and unfulfilled dreams of Ryan Watson.