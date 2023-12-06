UK: Woman killed, two injured after shooting in east London

A 42-year-old woman has been killed and two others, including a teenager, have been injured after a shooting in east London, United Kingdom, on Tuesday (Dec 5) said the Metropolitan Police. The police have since launched a murder investigation.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

What happened?

The incident took place in Vine Close, a small housing development in the residential part of Hackney in east London. The police were called to the area at 6:28 pm (local time) after reports of a shooting.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and found three people with gunshot wounds and despite efforts could not save the 42-year-old woman who died at the scene. The Met said they are “in the process” of informing the woman’s next of kin.

Additionally, a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were taken to hospital. Their condition was not immediately known. The police have since cordoned off the area.

‘Shocking’ incident

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall described the incident as “shocking” and said her thoughts were with all those affected. “This shocking incident has resulted in the death of a young woman and my thoughts are with her family at this incredibly difficult time,” said Tunstall.

She added, “My thoughts are also with the two people who have been taken to hospital.” The law enforcement official also said that they are in the early stages of the investigation and will work to establish what happened.

“Officers will remain at the scene overnight and will be in the area over the coming days,” said Tunstall.

“I do not underestimate the impact this incident will have on people in Hackney and I understand the community will want answers about what has happened this evening. We will share further information as our investigation progresses,” she added.

“Gun crime has no place on the streets of London and we will do all we can to bring whoever is responsible for this despicable crime to justice.”

The local police official also appealed for witnesses.