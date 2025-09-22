/UK to scrap visa fee after Trump’s $100,000 hike for H-1B? Report claims Starmer considering reform

British Prime Minister Kier Starmer is reportedly exploring proposals to abolish some visa fees for attracting top global talent. This comes after the US President Donald Trump’s administration has taken a tougher stance on its immigration policies, imposing a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas from Sunday (Sep 22). The move has sparked fear and tensions among visa holders and tech companies, a sector which is dominated by this visa.

Financial Times reported that Starmer’s “global talent task force” is working on ideas to attract the world’s best scientists, academics, and digital experts to the country to boost economic growth. One option involves cutting visa charges to zero for people who have attended the top five universities in the world or have received prestigious prizes, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the discussions inside the prime minister’s office and the Treasury.

Officials told FT that while reforms were being discussed before the Trump administration announcement on H-1B visas, the US decision has put “wind in the sails” for those wanting reform in Britain’s high-end visa system. The discussions come amid the Starmer administration’s goal to boost growth ahead of the November 26 Budget.

Reportedly, the discussions are being led by the global talent task force that is chaired by Varun Chandra, Starmer’s business adviser and Lord Patrick Vallance, science minister.

Another British official called the country’s current global talent visa system a “bureaucratic nightmare”, adding, “We are also looking at how we can help people navigate the visa process.”

“This isn’t about diluting our determination to bring down net migration but it’s about getting the brightest and best into Britain. There is unity across government on this,” the official told FT.

Britain’s current global talent visa, which was introduced in 2020, costs £766 ($1,030) to apply for, with partners and children paying the same fee. Additionally, an annual health surcharge fee of £1,035 ($1,398) is also applied to each person applying.

“Our global talent routes attract and retain high-skilled talent, particularly in science, research and technology, to maintain the UK’s status as a leading international hub for emerging talent and innovation,” a Home Office spokesperson said, according to the report.

Trump admin’s US visa decision sparks fears

This marks a significant development amid the Trump administration’s decision on the US visa hike that has rattled the US tech industry and workers. About 85,000 individuals are awarded H-1B visas every year based on a lottery system, with Indians accounting for about three-quarters of the recipients.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said that the full implications of the US decision were being studied, warning of humanitarian consequences. “This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused to families. Government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities,” the MEA said in a statement.