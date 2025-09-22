/'They are the reason you can tweet at all': Former Twitter executive slams H-1B visa fee, defends immigrant workers

Esther Crawford, the former director of product management at Twitter (now X), has strongly criticised the new $100,000 fee imposed on H-1B visas under US President Donald Trump. The fee particularly impacts technology workers from India and China who help sustain the US technology industry. In a post on X, Crawford highlighted the crucial role of immigrant engineers from India and China in keeping the platform operational during its transition under Elon Musk's acquisition. She pointed out that these workers, mostly on H-1B visas, worked long hours to solve complex technical issues, making significant contributions alongside their American colleagues.

She urged people to reconsider their anti-immigrant rhetoric, saying, “When posting anti-immigrant takes, remember: they’re the reason you can tweet at all.” Currently, Indians represent over 70% of the approximately 400,000 H-1B visa holders in the US, with Chinese workers following at around 12%.

While Musk has remained silent on the matter, his past statements suggest a more nuanced view. Musk has expressed support for the H-1B visa program, but also suggested that it needs to be more expensive to eliminate abuses, a stance that aligns with Trump’s argument that the system has been exploited and should prioritise “truly high-skilled” workers.