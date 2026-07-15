/UK to ban fast food outlets near schools? MPs push for major anti-obesity measures

In a major move, the Members of Parliament (MPs) in United Kingdom (UK) has urged ministers to stop giving in to food industry lobbying and take strict action to tackle the obesity in the country. Among other things, a significant point from the recommendation made by the MPs, that has grabbed eyeballs, is to stop fast food chains such as KFC from opening outlets schools, and advertising for junk food on billboards and public transport. Layla Moran, the committee’s chair and a Liberal Democrat MP said that strong action must be taken to curb “the constant bombardment of promotions and adverts we see and hear in our daily lives – on our screens, on children’s journeys home from school, as we set foot in shops and queue for the checkout.”

Criticising the UK government under Keir Starmer, the MPs said it has not followed through on pledges to introduce policies to tackle bad diets. They recommended that ministers must give local councils “greater powers to stop fast food takeaways from opening near schools.” “It has become common sense that if we want to stem the tide of the obesity epidemic in children, we should be removing the temptation of fast food outlets in the vicinity of schools and areas of high levels of childhood obesity. The upcoming reforms to national planning regulations should give local authorities the power to fight the big chains for the sake of our children’s health.,” said Moran.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Other things recommended by the MPs are: