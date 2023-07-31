UK to approve ‘hundreds’ of new North Sea oil and gas licences, despite net zero carbon emissions aim

The United Kingdom has pledged to grant “hundreds” of licences for North Sea oil and gas extraction, on Monday (July 31), in a bid to bolster its energy security, said the government. The announcement has since drawn criticism from environmental groups in the country and could hinder the country’s goal to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

What does UK government plan to do?

The plan was confirmed by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who had previously said that hundreds of future licences could also be granted.

“Now more than ever, it’s vital that we bolster our energy security and capitalise on that independence to deliver more affordable, clean energy to British homes and businesses,” said the British PM’s office, in a statement.

It added, “Investment in the North Sea will continue to unlock new projects, protect jobs, reduce emissions and boost UK energy independence.”

Sunak, during his visit to Aberdeenshire on Monday, argued that the plan will help the UK reach its target of meeting net zero by 2050 and even by this date the country is expected to get more than a quarter of its energy from oil and gas.

Furthermore, the government also said that while a “more flexible application process” would be used for the licence requests, they would still be subject to a “climate compatibility” test for carbon reduction goals.

The oil and gas industry regulator expects the first of the new licences to be awarded in the fall, said the UK government.

The UK PM also spoke about how the move will help reduce reliance on “hostile states” including Russia and improve energy security. “We have all witnessed how (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has manipulated and weaponised energy... Now more than ever, it’s vital that we bolster our energy security.”

UK’s carbon capture and storage

Sunak also announced support for two carbon capture and storage (CCS) clusters in Scotland and northern England, along the North Sea coast, in addition to the two already under construction. The statement also said that the four clusters could support up to 50,000 jobs by 2030.

A ‘wrecking ball’ for UK’s climate commitments



The Conservative-led government’s plans are also in complete contradiction with the pledges from the opposition Labour Party to ban new oil and gas projects in the North Sea.

The move also comes as record-breaking temperatures were witnessed across Europe, the United States and China, with scientists predominantly blaming human-induced climate change and burning fossil fuels. Environmentalists warn that these new projects by the Sunak government are incompatible with the country’s targets.

“Extracting more fossil fuels from the North Sea will send a wrecking ball through the UK’s climate commitments at a time when we should be investing in a just transition to a low-carbon economy and our own abundant renewables,” said Oxfam’s climate policy adviser, Lyndsay Walsh, as quoted by The Guardian.

