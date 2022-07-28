UK scientists eye single coronavirus jabs

According to a report, scientists in the UK are developing a single vaccine to fight COVID-19 and common cold.

The vaccine is expected to fight against various coronavirus variants which have led to virus waves across the world leading to shutdowns and increased deaths. The virus has infected people several times in many cases across the world even after booster jabs have been administered.

Scientists say the development of a single dose would ensure the vaccine jab will trigger antibodies that destroy the virus as it enters the cells and multiplies. Scientists at the Francis Crick Institute in London have carried out vaccination tests on mice to study antibodies. Scientists have been studying Alpha, Beta, Delta and Omicron variants which triggered multiple waves across the world.

The study was published in Science Translational Medicine with the study designed to assess the therapeutic potential of targeted CoV S2 vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and other human and animal CoVs as scientists study the spike protein of Sars-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19.

The White House this week held a summit to push forward its plan for the "next generation" of COVID-19 vaccines as Anthony Fauci said the Biden administration is looking forward to "pan-coronavirus" vaccines which can fight off various variants.

Nasal vaccines are currently being tested on mice as Pfizer and BioNTech have also joined the race to develop a universal vaccine.

After a worldwide shutdown due to the pandemic in early 2020, the vaccination drive began in the UK in late December 2020 however despite the presence of several vaccines a universal jab has so far not been developed even as The United States has witnessed a surge in virus cases with over 5,000 cases reported per day with the rise of the Omicron variant's BA.4 and BA.5 sublineages despite high vaccination rates.

