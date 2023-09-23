UK returns Ethiopian prince's lock of hair after 140 years

In a significant moment of historical restitution, a lock of hair belonging to Prince Alemayehu, a young Ethiopian prince who passed away more than 140 years ago, has been ceremoniously handed over to representatives from Ethiopia in the United Kingdom.

The gesture symbolises a step towards reconciling a complex chapter in history that began in 1868 when British soldiers took the young prince from Ethiopia following the invasion of his father's fortress, Emperor Tewodros II, who subsequently took his own life, reported the BBC.

The unfortunate fate of prince Alemayehu

Prince Alemayehu's life took a tragic turn when, at the tender age of seven, he was relocated to London.

This relocation came about due to his orphaned status and the decision of Queen Victoria, who agreed to financially support him.

Captain Tristram Charles Sawyer Speedy, who had accompanied the young prince from Ethiopia, became his guardian during this period. However, the prince's upbringing in Britain was marked by unhappiness, far from his homeland's embrace.

Buried at Windsor castle

Upon his untimely death at the age of 18 in 1879, Prince Alemayehu was laid to rest at Windsor Castle near London. This burial site has been a subject of controversy in recent years, as Ethiopia has persistently requested the repatriation of his remains.

On Friday (September 22), Ethiopia's ambassador to the UK, Teferi Melesse, officially received the lock of hair that once belonged to Prince Alemayehu.

The hair, along with several other artefacts looted from Emperor Tewodros's Maqdala fortress, was returned.

Ambassador Melesse welcomed this act of restitution, expressing the belief that these cultural treasures would now return to their rightful place, serving as sources of inspiration and education for future generations.

Extraordinary event at London's #Athenaeum as treasures looted by the British army, Maqdala #Ethiopia 1868 returned by private owners to Ethiopian church + govt. Including a holy tabot & lock of Prince Alamayu's hair. pic.twitter.com/LxEBSZRyNM — Barnaby Phillips (@BarnabyPhillips) September 21, 2023 ×

Despite these calls for repatriation, Buckingham Palace has rebuffed recent demands to exhume the prince's remains, citing concerns about disturbing the catacombs of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where he rests.