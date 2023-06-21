UK police arrest man arrested after two stabbed at London hospital

British police said that a man has been arrested after two people were stabbed at a London hospital on Wednesday (June 21). Currently, the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Local media outlets reported that the armed police responded to the incident at Central Middlesex Hospital after being called at 13.18pm (1218 GMT).

Police said that they found two people with stab injuries and one of those had life-threatening injuries.

In a statement, London's Metropolitan Police said, "Police arrested a man outside the hospital." The statement further mentioned that he was also being treated for life-threatening injuries which they believed to be self-inflicted.

"Police are working to establish the circumstances. At this time the incident is not being treated as terror-related," the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)

