UK: PM office criticised for delay in report on Chinese spying

10, Downing Street is being accused of 'sitting on' and delaying publication of a key report about Chinese spying activities in Britain, The Times has reported. The report prepared by British parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) has been made after four years of inquiry.

The committee found itself at the centre of a similar row in the year 2019, before the election, when former UK PM Boris Johnson refused to sanction publication of its report on Russia. That report had examined how oligarchs with connections with Kremlin had entered London's elite society.

British intelligence agencies MI5, MI6 and GCHQ have been warning about growing Chinese threat in everything from corporate espionage to intimidation of Chinese citizens abroad.

The Times reported that the ISC submits the report to 10, Downing Street, the official residence of the British PM, before it can be published. This is done to avoid compromising the work of British intelligence agencies. Usually, permission to publish comes in 10 days. But in the case of Russia report, it took nine months.

The report on China was reportedly sent to the PM's residence. There is a concern that the report would not be published until the end of summer break in September.

“They’re sitting on the report,” The Times quoted a source close to the committee

“It’s typical of the recent approach to the ISC.” Softened stance? Since he took office, British PM Rishi Sunak has preferred to engage with China and assume a less-confrontational posture. UK government sent a trade minister to Hong Kong this year. During the Tory leadership contest, Sunak had pledged to shut down Confucius Institutes run by Beijing to promote Chinese culture and language. Sunak has dropped the pledge since.

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly outlined government's approach to China in a speech made earlier this year. He made a case for greater engagement with China and said that not doing so would be a mistake.

"It would be a betrayal of our national interest and a wilful misunderstanding of the modern world,” Cleverly said as quoted by The Times.

Delay in publishing the report on China is eliciting negative reactions. Sir Iain Duncan Smith, the former Conservative leader, urged Sunak to publish the report.

“The government must now publish this report. If they carry on blocking it, people will reach the justifiable conclusion that either they have something to hide or they don’t want to upset the Chinese,” he said.

“All of these things are sending signals to China, and Beijing now thinks the UK is a soft option."

