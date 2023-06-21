Trading with the Dragon? Germany and China talk free trade amid geopolitical tensions

Amid mounting geopolitical tensions and growing security concerns, Germany and China engaged in crucial trade talks, seeking to balance economic interests and national security, Reuters reported. The discussions, led by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Berlin, highlighted the potential benefits of free trade but drew criticism from skeptics who question the appropriateness of such talks at this juncture. As both countries face complex challenges, the delicate relationship between Germany, China, and the wider European Union (EU) is under scrutiny.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency issued a warning, underscoring China's ongoing campaign to acquire German technology for military purposes. The agency's annual report cited by Reuters highlighted the increasing risk of sophisticated cyber-spying operations, further raising concerns about national security and the potential compromise of sensitive technologies.

Simultaneously, the European Union's executive body unveiled an ambitious economic security plan. The plan aims to convince the 27 member states to adopt stricter controls on exports and emerging technologies that rival nations, including China, could utilize. While not explicitly naming China, the proposal emphasizes the need to reduce economic reliance and "de-risk" certain partnerships, signaling a shift in the EU's approach toward safeguarding strategic technologies.

As China's largest trading partner in Europe, Germany faces a delicate balancing act in formulating its China strategy. Despite China's significance as a vital market for German companies and a key source of materials for exports, concerns over national security and technology transfers have prompted a reevaluation of the relationship. The trade talks between Chancellor Scholz and Premier Li underscored the potential advantages of fair competition and open market access for achieving climate goals. Yet, critics argue that geopolitical tensions warrant a more cautious approach.

The European Commission's economic security plan addresses the EU member states' concerns over certain nations' potential misuse of emerging technologies. However, implementing stricter export controls and screening outbound investments poses challenges, as nations are reluctant to relinquish their powers to grant export licenses, citing the need to balance economic interests with security considerations.

The EU's economic security plan sets the stage for an upcoming summit in Brussels, where EU leaders will engage in a critical debate on relations with China. The discussions will shape the EU's stance and policies towards China moving forward, considering the intricate dynamics of economic cooperation and security risks. Additionally, the European Commission has called for an extra €10 billion in funding to support industry development in strategic technologies.

